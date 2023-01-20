Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New federal law to boost Indigenous language schools and programs

Hawaii Public Radio | By Jayna Omaye
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:44 AM HST
Nick Yee
Nick Yee
/
HPR

A new federal law will help to boost the work of Indigenous language schools and programs nationwide.

The Native American Language Resource Center Act will create a program in the U.S. Dept. of Education. It will support these resource centers, which are tasked with revitalizing Indigenous languages and developing a curriculum, as well as other resources.

Hirono roundtable.PNG
Local News
Sen. Hirono sits down with Native Hawaiian survivors of gender-based violence
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The measure was introduced by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and signed into law earlier this month.

Native Hawaiian community leader and educator Nāmaka Rawlins is part of a local group that supported the bill.

“The importance of the language is the importance of a people. It identifies you to a place. It identifies you to a people and everything that goes with that," Rawlins said.

"So our language home is here, so the importance of our language is the importance of our home. It’s the importance of our family. It’s the importance of our relationships, and it’s everyone that calls Hawaiʻi home,” she said. 

52625062642_66af87c43d_o.jpg
Local News
Over 350 acres of land on Molokaʻi returned to Native Hawaiians
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Rawlins served as the first executive director of ʻAha Pūnana Leo. She is now a senior director of one of the nonprofit's programs.

She said the act will help to build on the decades of work that she and many others have done in Hawaiʻi.

Tags
Local News Native HawaiianIndigenous voicesEducation
Jayna Omaye
Jayna Omaye is the culture and arts reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at jomaye@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jayna Omaye
Related Stories