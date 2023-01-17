Donate
130th anniversary of Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow brings keiki and kūpuna together

Published January 17, 2023
Kamehameha Schools students gather in front of ʻIolani Palace as they wait to be welcomed into the gates.

On a sunny and balmy Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of Native Hawaiians peacefully marched through the streets of Honolulu to recognize the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The day marks the moment when Queen Liliʻuokalani was forcibly removed from her throne in 1893, representing the collapse of Hawaiʻi's official monarchy.

The coup d'état was led by the Committee of Safety — a group of sugar plantation owners and businessmen whose ultimate goal was the annexation of the islands to the United States to avoid paying tariffs. The committee had the support of the U.S. military.

Participants of the ʻOnipaʻa marched slowly from Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum to ʻIolani Palace, arriving just before noon. Unlike many other public demonstrations, marchers remained solemn and concentrated.

There, they were joined by hundreds of students from local schools and formally welcomed through the gates of the palace while passing through lines of lei.

The first marchers of ʻOnipaʻa arrive at ʻIolani Palace around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2023.
The ʻOnipaʻa march brings out emotion in many bystanders as they watch the ceremony commence on Jan. 17, 2023.
Students and teachers stand in front of the ʻIolani Palace gates and sing as they are welcomed in.
As students enter into ʻIolani Palance on Jan. 17, 2023, some are wearing symbolic clothing and paint as they watch.
Women practice the mele, or musical chant, they will welcome marchers with as they enter through the gates of ʻIolani Palace.
A Kamehameha Schools student carries a sign that represents a 'strive for peace,' written in Hawaiian, while draped in the Hawaiʻi state flag.

