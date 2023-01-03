Oʻahu rooftop battery initiative reaches new tier after positive response

Hawaiian Electric's program to add more battery storage to rooftop solar systems has reached a milestone on Oʻahu.

Hawaiian Electric launched its Battery Bonus program in July 2021. The program provides financial incentives to customers who added batteries to their rooftop solar systems.

Early adopters received a one-time payment of $850 per kilowatt of installed battery capacity, along with monthly bill credits for the amount of energy exporting. But the utility announced last week that it has reached 15 megawatts of installed capacity on Oʻahu, which is about 30% of their goal.

“It’s gratifying to see such a positive response to an innovative program like Battery Bonus that allows homeowners and businesses to enjoy the added benefits of energy storage while supporting the grid and Hawaii’s transition to a clean energy future,” said Hawaiian Electric Customer Energy Resources co-director Yoh Kawanami in a press release on Friday.

The next batch of customers interested in the program will be assigned to tier two and will only receive $750 per kilowatt of battery capacity. After that, the rate will drop to $500 and at tier three, the program is capped at a total of 50 megawatts.

Customers who sign up for the 10-year program are required to use or export electricity stored in the battery between 6pm and 8:30pm.

Battery bonus applications will be accepted on Oʻahu through June 20, or until the cap has reached. The tier move on Oʻahu who does not affect Maui's program.

Maui County customers can apply through June 2024, or until the cap is reached.

For more information on the program, click here.

