Millions of dollars in grants announced for Hawaiian Home Lands projects

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands recently announced that it would give out 23 grants to 14 organizations. The $8.5 million will help fund programs, services, projects and facility improvements on Hawaiian Home Lands statewide.

It’s part of the department’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan. The program's goal is to improve the well being of Native Hawaiians through education, economic, political, social, cultural and other services.

Grants to help improve existing facilities on Hawaiian Home Lands include $1 million to the public charter school Ka Waihona O Ka Naʻauao in Nānākuli for kitchen and cafeteria renovations. And another $1 million will go to the Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance for improvements to restrooms and the sewer system at the Lanikeha Community Center.

Ke Kula Nui O Waimānalo was one of the grant recipients awarded for existing programs and services on homesteads. The nonprofit plans to use the $500,000 to support its aquaponics program and expand it to Kona and Molokaʻi. And Habitat for Humanity also received $500,000 to pay for a home repair program in Maui County.

Other projects that received money include $100,000 for a gardening, farming and mulching program led by the Hoʻopili Farmers Association on Molokaʻi.