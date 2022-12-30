3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spill into Pearl Harbor, Navy says
The Navy said about 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Friday morning. The spill occurred when an air release valve in a distribution line failed.
The Navy said the valve has been secured and the leak has been contained.
The state Department of Health has been notified and warning signs have been posted in the area, the Navy said.
Navy environmental workers will sample the water for bacteria levels.