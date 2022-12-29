Chinatown photo exhibit to open at Downtown Art Center in Honolulu

A photo exhibit featuring the people and places of Chinatown will soon open at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu.

About 40 pictures shot by nine photographers will fill the center's second-floor gallery. The photographers are part of the group PhotoCameraden. The exhibit's theme focuses on how the wisdom of the past helps guide our future.

“We want to bring people from all generations, young and old, visitors and locals alike, to this area because it is vibrant, and it is thriving," said Leila Diamond, who is part of the group. "And we just hope that our images honor those who live and work and appreciate this place for what it is because it’s been in our history for as long as we remember.”

Susan Polanco de Couet, PhotoCameraden's co-founder, said they spent a lot of time with community members in Chinatown to capture photos.

They also hope to inspire others who don't live or work in Chinatown.

"I feel like it will help inspire them to hopefully go back to their own communities and start learning more and researching more about their own communities," said Kaʻōhua Lucas, who is also part of the group.

"We're photographers, but we're storytellers. And we want to make sure that those stories get into our community."

The exhibit opens on Jan. 6 and will be on display through Feb. 11.

Editor's note: The Downtown Art Center is an underwriter of HPR.