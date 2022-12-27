Donate
Local News

Clinic to address health effects of Red Hill leak will open for military residents

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM HST
Red Hill Well navy water test 021622
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
Digital
AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 16, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor pours a water sample to conduct real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

A clinic to address long-term health effects related to the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill is opening in January.

Appointments for the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Red Hill Clinic opened Tuesday for those in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.

The clinic will be staffed with primary care physicians and can provide expedited specialist referrals.

During the November 2021 fuel spill, those on the Navy's water system reported a variety of health issues including skin rashes and gastrointestinal problems. Some have reported long-term effects

Appointments for Jan. 3 and onward can be made through the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273. The clinic will operate out of Naval Health Clinic Hawaiʻi’s Branch Health Clinic – Makalapa on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

