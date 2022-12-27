Clinic to address health effects of Red Hill leak will open for military residents

A clinic to address long-term health effects related to the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill is opening in January.

Appointments for the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Red Hill Clinic opened Tuesday for those in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.

The clinic will be staffed with primary care physicians and can provide expedited specialist referrals.

During the November 2021 fuel spill, those on the Navy's water system reported a variety of health issues including skin rashes and gastrointestinal problems. Some have reported long-term effects

Appointments for Jan. 3 and onward can be made through the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273. The clinic will operate out of Naval Health Clinic Hawaiʻi’s Branch Health Clinic – Makalapa on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.