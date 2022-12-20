Oʻahu's free COVID testing program ends

For nearly two years, the City and County of Honolulu, in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi, operated a testing site at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Then came other sites, such as at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale.

But on Dec. 30, the City's free COVID testing program will come to an end.

"I would like to offer our warmest mahalo to the dedicated staff from the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi who have worked tirelessly to keep our entire community safe from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

"These men and women showing up day in and day out, even on holidays, putting their own health at risk to make sure we were mitigating the spread of the coronavirus on Oʻahu. Well done! Bravo!"

The City will be working with nonprofits and community health centers to distribute any remaining test kits as part of the state health department's transition plan.

"We appreciate the City helping to make testing accessible for the community, said Dr. Elizabeth Char, the state health director.

"It was a good community resource and allowed people to make informed decisions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Testing will still be available through widely available at-home test kits and in traditional healthcare settings. You can still find COVID-19 testing sites near you by going to oneoahu.org/covid19testing