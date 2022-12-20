Maui nearshore water initiative seeks ocean advocates for new team

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources has launched a 'first-of-its-kind' community effort to manage Maui’s marine resources.

DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources is looking for about 20 Maui residents to join its navigation team.

Members will help to create a management plan for Maui’s nearshore waters. The community would be able to provide input on the proposal and would then be submitted to the department for review. The effort is part of DLNR's Holomua initiative.

“This will help the state really build trust with the key stakeholders who use our ocean resources," said Adam Wong, an educational specialist with DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources in Maui County.

"With their knowledge and expertise brought to the table, we could really figure out the best ways to manage our resources and to ensure that we’ll be able to practice our cultural fishing practices and be sure to always have food on the table.”

Wong said the department also plans to form these navigation teams on the other islands.

Applications to join the Maui team are due on Dec. 31. For more information, click here.