Ethiopian runners win big at 50th Honolulu Marathon

The Honolulu Marathon celebrated its 50th year on Sunday as thousands of runners took part in the 26.2-mile race through Honolulu to Hawaii Kai and back to Waikīkī.

Ethiopia’s Asefa Mengstu won the men's race, finishing just under 2 hours and 15 minutes. Also of Ethiopia, Asayech Ayalew Bere won the women's races with a time of 2:30:58 and finished fourth overall.

Valera "Jacob" Allen of Texas and Christine Greer of Honolulu won the men's and women's wheelchair races, respectively.

The marathon reports 14,645 people started the race, plus 5,722 in the concurrent 10K. Everyone who starts the race is allowed to finish, regardless of how long it takes.

