Bus passes available to select Kauaʻi nonprofits

Members of Kauaʻi nonprofits could be eligible for free bus rides.

The County of Kauaʻi Transportation Agency is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for free and discounted bus passes on the island.

The Kauaʻi Bus Pass Outreach Program will award passes to nonprofits whose members could benefit from transportation assistance.

To be eligible, applicants must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection panel based on community needs, how many community members will benefit, and location.

Awardees will be required to submit a report to the Transportation Agency describing how the program has benefited the community.

To access the application, visit the portal to log in or sign up for connect.

The deadline is to apply is Dec. 31, 2022.

For questions on the program, contact Kauaʻi Bus Pass Outreach Program coordinator Rosie Rapozo at 808-246-8116.

