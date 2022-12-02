DOT announces locations for new red light cameras

The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations.

Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:



Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. (currently issuing citations)

Vineyard Blvd. and Liliha St. (citations begin Dec. 9)

The Phase 2 sites will be:



Vineyard Blvd. and Nuʻuanu Ave. (currently under construction)

Pali Hwy. and Vineyard Blvd.

Pali Hwy. and School St.

The Phase 3 sites will be:



Likelike Hwy. and School St.

King St. and Ward Ave.

Kapiʻolani Blvd. and Kamakee St.

Beretania St. and Piʻikoi St.

McCully St. and Algaroba St.

Citations are $97 for the first offense, and can go up to $200 for additional red light violations.