Local News

DOT announces locations for new red light cameras

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM HST
RED LIGHT MAP.PNG
Google Maps
/
HPR
Diagram shows where red light cameras are projected to be installed following the Department of Transportation's plan.

The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations.

Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:

  • Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. (currently issuing citations)
  • Vineyard Blvd. and Liliha St. (citations begin Dec. 9)

The Phase 2 sites will be:

  • Vineyard Blvd. and Nuʻuanu Ave. (currently under construction)
  • Pali Hwy. and Vineyard Blvd.
  • Pali Hwy. and School St.

The Phase 3 sites will be:

  • Likelike Hwy. and School St.
  • King St. and Ward Ave.
  • Kapiʻolani Blvd. and Kamakee St.
  • Beretania St. and Piʻikoi St.
  • McCully St. and Algaroba St.

Citations are $97 for the first offense, and can go up to $200 for additional red light violations.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
