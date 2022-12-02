DOT announces locations for new red light cameras
The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations.
Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:
- Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. (currently issuing citations)
- Vineyard Blvd. and Liliha St. (citations begin Dec. 9)
The Phase 2 sites will be:
- Vineyard Blvd. and Nuʻuanu Ave. (currently under construction)
- Pali Hwy. and Vineyard Blvd.
- Pali Hwy. and School St.
The Phase 3 sites will be:
- Likelike Hwy. and School St.
- King St. and Ward Ave.
- Kapiʻolani Blvd. and Kamakee St.
- Beretania St. and Piʻikoi St.
- McCully St. and Algaroba St.
Citations are $97 for the first offense, and can go up to $200 for additional red light violations.