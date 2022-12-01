Transferring your car title? Here are some tips from the city

The number of car ownership transfers has risen on Oʻahu, prompting the City and County of Honolulu to issue proper guidance on how to properly transfer the title of a car in the state.

The city announced that 171,386 car transfers were completed last year — a 17% increase from the previous year.

The city’s Motor Vehicle Registration Branch recommends the following:



Buyers and sellers to go to a satellite city hall together to transfer a car’s ownership.

Buyers should ask to see the seller’s driver’s license or state identification card to verify the information matches what’s on the registration and title.

Buyers are encouraged to research sellers, especially when they don't know them, and to be wary of unlicensed car dealers disguised as private-party sellers.

Vehicle transfers on Oʻahu can be done by making an appointment online at alohaQ.org. Transferring ownership of a single vehicle can be processed at any of the nine satellite city halls across Oʻahu.