Discussion progresses on UH tuition increase

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM HST
The University of Hawaiʻi will hold two more meetings to discuss raising tuition for both residents and non residents at three of its campuses.

The administration is proposing a 2% increase for undergraduates at its Mānoa, West Oʻahu and Hilo campuses in the 2025 to 2026 school year.

Another 2% increase would follow in the next year.

However, tuition would not change for community colleges and graduate students.

Students in the William S. Richardson School of Law would face a 2% increase for three years, starting in 2024.

Debora Halbert, the university's vice president for academic strategy, says the university needs to raise tuition to meet several increased costs. Halbert cited energy bills, supporting fringe benefits for staff and inflation.

The last time the university raised its tuition for the 10-campus system was in 2018, but some rates decreased and tuition has been frozen since 2020.

UH will hold two more public meetings before feedback is presented to the Board of Regents.

The next meeting will be held on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at UH Maui College. The last will be held on Dec. 1 at 2 P-M at Kauaʻi Community College.

