Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

$1M renovation to a Honolulu park is centered around honoring late Dr. Sun Yat-sen

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM HST
sun yat-sen.PNG
Office of Mayor Blangiardi
/
Facebook
The statue titled “A School Boy in Hawai‘i” was sculpted by Chu Tat Shing. It now stands in the central most part of the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park in Downtown Honolulu.

A Honolulu park honoring the man referred to as 'the father of modern China' will officially reopen next week after a $1 million renovation.

The City and County of Honolulu held a blessing ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park Monday.

The half acre park is located at the corner of Bethel and Hotel streets. The city partnered with neighboring Hawaiʻi Theatre Center in 2015 to spruce up the park.

Improvements include the installation of a wrought iron fence, removal of an old pump building and the addition of new landscaping.

In addition, the Yat-sen statue, sculpted by Chu Tat Shing and gifted to the park in 2007, has been refurbished and moved towards the center.

The artwork depicts Sun as a 13-year old boy — the age he arrived from China to attend ʻIolani School in Honolulu.

To celebrate the reopening, a free concert event is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Tags
Local News HonoluluCity and County of HonoluluMayor Rick Blangiardi
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories