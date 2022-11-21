Interim flow standards approved by Maui water commission

The state Commission on Water Resource Management in East Maui has approved new interim flow standards for twelve more streams and tributaries in the Huelo region.

The amount of streamflow set to be restored in East Maui waterways will vary from stream to stream. It will take into account potential climate change impacts and off-stream water needs.

The decision comes after four years of gathering data and stakeholder input aimed at balancing the often competing water needs on the island.

These include in-stream uses such as supporting native stream life, taro farming and recreation, as well as off-stream diversions to support agriculture and domestic water needs in Central Maui.

Commission staff will be holding quarterly meetings to bring stakeholders to discuss the instream flow standards and the water needs of Maui County, Mahi Pono and the community at large.