Former Hawaiʻi Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

Former U.S. Rep. for Hawaiʻi Tulsi Gabbard is set to join Fox News as a paid contributor, as announced by the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Last month, the Hawaiʻi-native announced that she would no longer affiliate herself with the Democratic Party. Despite her 2020 run at the Democratic presidential bid and her past of serving as Hawaiʻi’s U.S. Representative in Congress, she stated on her personal podcast that the party is “now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, driven by cowardly wokeness…”

Gabbard was the first Hindu member of Congress, and served from 2013 to 2021 before Rep. Kai Kahele succeeded her. She came into the forefront of national politics during the 2016 election, when she resigned from her position as vice chairperson of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

Gabbard has made more frequent appearances on Fox News since her departure from the Democratic Party, including recently when she filled in for popular conservative host Tucker Carlson.

The deal to have Gabbard on as a paid contributor was signed on Monday and a representative from the network told the LA Times that she would begin to appear as soon as next week.