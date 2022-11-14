Pāhoa District Park renamed to honor late Big Island Mayor Kenoi

Pāhoa District Park in Puna on Hawai‘i Island has been renamed William "Billy" Kenoi Park in honor of the former Hawaiʻi County Mayor.

Kenoi was the Big Island mayor from 2008 to 2016. He was diagnosed with bone marrow blood cancer in 2015. He died nearly two years ago on Jan. 26, 2021.

"When my dad was around he never really wanted or felt like he needed that recognition. But for us, to have something there that he was proud of that will constantly remind us and future generations what he did, it means the world," Kenoi’s son Justin said at the ceremony.

"And I’m sure he’s happy knowing that he can continue to bring people together, continue to help this community even now," Justin Kenoi said.

Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz said, "Mayor Kenoi was such a huge advocate for recreation, and was really instrumental in developing and enhancing a lot of our park spaces on Hawaiʻi Island."

The name became official on Nov. 9 — the late mayor’s birthday.