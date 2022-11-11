Renaissance fair to debut in Honokaʻa on Hawaiʻi Island

The Honokaʻa Business Association is hosting the community’s first-ever renaissance faire this weekend.

The free event will feature crafts, medieval-themed games, food vendors and live entertainment. Organizers are encouraging participants to don their favorite medieval gear.

The business association is collaborating with the Honokaʻa Heritage Center, the Friends of the Libraries of Hāmākua, the Waimea Community Theater and others to put on the festival.

The event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most of the festivities will be held at the Honokaʻa Union Hall.

