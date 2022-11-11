Kaiser mental health workers have been on strike for over 70 days

Mental health care workers from Kaiser Permanente have been on strike for 71 days. They said it's the longest strike by mental health therapists in U.S. history.

Kaiser staff on strike want higher wages and better benefits to increase their retention rate.

They also asked Kaiser to hire more therapists to meet the demand of patients who need mental health care.

Kaiser held a bargaining session with the National Union of Healthcare Workers on Tuesday.

The union said Kaiser went up slightly in its wage proposal, but they did not come to an agreement.

In a statement, Kaiser said they are still negotiating a contract. Their statements on the issue can be found at kpinhawaii.org/laborupdate.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Nov 17.