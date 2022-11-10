Donate
Local News

East-West Center exhibit highlights hana keaka, Hawaiian theater

Hawaii Public Radio | By Jayna Omaye
Published November 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST
HanaKeakaexhibit.JPG
Jayna Omaye
/
HPR
The exhibit at the East-West Center features costumes, adornments and other materials from past hana keaka productions.

The art of hana keaka, or Hawaiian theater, dates back hundreds of years. Native Hawaiians combined storytelling with mele, chants, incantations and dance. They became the foundation for the cultural practice.

Kumu Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker has been working in hana keaka for nearly 30 years.

She started as a student at the University of Hawaiʻi and wrote her first full length play in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi in 1995. Shortly after that, she and others formed Ka Hālau Hanakeaka, a Hawaiian language theater group.

hana keaka opening.JPG
East-West Center
/
HPR
Annie Reynolds and Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker at the opening of the East-West Center's hana keaka exhibit.

Now she’s the director of the university’s Hawaiian Theatre Program.

“I’m feeling like the work that we have done is getting its validation now,” she said. “And that validation is having a program that is focused on kānaka maoli, telling their stories, and elevating and honoring our kupuna.”

The East-West Center recently opened an exhibit that chronicles the history of hana keaka and its growing presence at UH Mānoa. It features costumes, instruments, props, photos and videos of past hana keaka productions.

The university’s Hawaiian Theatre Program opened in 2014, and Baker and her students staged their first production in 2015 at Kennedy Theatre. She points out that that happened decades after Kennedy Theatre opened.

“That was significant,” she said. “It was a matter of claiming space and opening the doors to a very underserved community.”

There are four kūkulu, or pillars, of hana keaka. They are stories, genealogical connections, visual and performing arts, and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.

hana keaka hula kii.JPG
Jayna Omaye
/
HPR
Hula kiʻi, or Hawaiian puppets, are used in some hana keaka productions and are featured as part of the exhibit.

Their productions are mostly performed in Hawaiian.

“There’s really no place else in the world you can go to that would have a ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi production,” Baker said. “This is the language in which these encounters occurred. And therefore, we’re going to be authentic and have ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi on stage.”

Annie Reynolds, the East-West Center’s exhibitions and collections curator, has worked with Baker for the past two years to make the exhibit a reality. She said she enjoys watching the program’s hana keaka productions.

“So the story really comes through,” Reynolds said. “And I was just feeling like this was something really special that was happening at that time.”

The exhibit is free and open through January at the East-West Center Gallery. Baker and her students will also debut the first-ever Hawaiian language adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” from Nov. 18 to 20.

For more information, click here.

Editor’s note: Kennedy Theatre is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Tags
Local News East-West CenterUniversity of Hawai‘iNative HawaiianTheaterhistoryEducationentertainment
Jayna Omaye
Jayna Omaye is the culture and arts reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at jomaye@hawaiipublicradio.org.
