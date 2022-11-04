Flood management project on Hawaiʻi Island near Waiākea and Palai streams

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with Hawaiʻi County to reduce the possibility of flooding in residential areas along two streams.

The Corps and Hawaiʻi County’s Department of Public Works want to reduce the risk of flooding in residential areas near the Waiākea and Palai streams.

The two agencies are partnering to construct detention basins, levees, and floodwalls as part of the Waiākea-Palai Flood Reduction Project.

A Corps study cited flooding events in 2000 and 2008, as examples of the amount of damage caused by flooding near the Waiākea Stream.

The proposed project will temporarily store floodwaters and route it downstream to prevent overflow.

An environmental assessment, integrated feasibility report, and a finding of no significant impact were approved by the Corps of Engineers Pacific Division in September.

The project will move into the Design and Implementation Phase – which will begin after both agencies complete a project partner agreement. That is expected to be completed next year.