Bishop Museum announces free admission for SNAP recipients

Hawaiʻi residents receiving food assistance benefits can soon go to the Bishop Museum in Honolulu for free.

The museum is joining the "Museums for All” initiative. It’s a national program under the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, that gives free museum admission to residents who receive SNAP benefits.

Showing a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card will give free regular admission for up to four people.

Guests will also receive free parking for one vehicle. Bypass the parking payment and check in at the Museum’s ticket counter in Shop Pacifica.

"It allows us an opportunity to really do our part to ensure that all community members have access to the museum. It’s our opportunity to remove barriers that would hinder a local family that might not have the extra disposable income to visit the museum," said Brandon Bunag, vice president for public programming at the Bishop Museum.

More than 850 institutions participate in the "Museums for All" initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We recognize the location that we’re in. We’re surrounded by a high immigrant population community. The schools closest to us are Title I schools, which indicates there’s a high population of lower-income families," said Bunag.

Free admission to the Bishop Museum for EBT cardholders begins Friday, Nov. 4.