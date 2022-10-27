Donate
Master hale builder featured in new documentary with nationally recognized artists

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published October 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM HST
Native Hawaiian Master Hale Builder Francis Palani Sinenci, affectionately known as Kumu Palani, is honored this year by the National Endowment for the Arts as a National Heritage Fellow.

Master Hawaiian hale builder Francis Palani Sinenci was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a 2022 National Heritage Fellow — the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.

His artistry of traditional thatched Hawaiian homes along with other awardees of the 2022 fellowship will be featured in a new documentary.

The documentary titled Roots of American Culture will follow 10 cultural artists and their traditions.

The documentary will debut on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on arts.gov/heritage.

Related Stories