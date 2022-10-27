Master hale builder featured in new documentary with nationally recognized artists

Master Hawaiian hale builder Francis Palani Sinenci was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a 2022 National Heritage Fellow — the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.

His artistry of traditional thatched Hawaiian homes along with other awardees of the 2022 fellowship will be featured in a new documentary.

The documentary titled Roots of American Culture will follow 10 cultural artists and their traditions.

The documentary will debut on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on arts.gov/heritage.