Hawaiʻi County to begin updating zoning codes

Hawaiʻi County is modernizing its zoning and subdivision codes and beginning a round of community engagement events.

Zoning and subdivision codes deal with land use, residential density and best practices. Oftentimes, these laws will determine what types of developments are allowed on certain parcels of land.

The Big Island’s last comprehensive review of these codes was in 1996. The updates are needed to reflect best practices, equitable development and the needs of the community.

Consultants Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Orion Planning and Design and SSFM International will work with the county on the 18-month review. The codes will fall in line with the county’s General Plan and Community Development Plans.

Updating the codes will take about a year and a half, and should be finished in early 2024.

Community open house events will begin in-person next week, with one at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion on Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m., and one on Oct. 20 at the Hilo Mayor’s Building Atrium from 5-7 p.m.

More information can be found at cohcodeupdate.com.