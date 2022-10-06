Newly published book highlights Indigenous rights in Guam

A newly published book highlights the importance of Indigenous rights and the impacts of climate change.

“No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies” is written by Julian Aguon. He’s an Indigenous human rights and environmental justice lawyer from Guam who founded the Blue Ocean Law firm.

He earned his law degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law in 2009 and has served as a law school adjunct professor for more than a decade.

He’s in Hawaiʻi for the final stop of his book tour. He said he considers the islands his second home.

"The rich sort of culture and beauty and ethos of reciprocity and respect that is alive and well in the Hawaiian Islands is similar to the ethos and the beauty and the worldview that my own people have," he said. "And that is a worldview that is rooted in a sense of mutual respect and reciprocity for the Earth and for each other. I believe that’s what Indigenous people share across borders.”

He will be at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. While Friday's session is sold out, a book signing on Saturday still has open spots. For more information, click here.