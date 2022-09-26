Donate
Local News

Architecture Month to showcase different styles across Honolulu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM HST
downtown honolulu file photo
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace

The American Institute of Architects Honolulu is holding its annual Architecture Month in person for the first time since the pandemic.

AIA Honolulu Vice President Todd Hassler calls the city’s architectural style a melting pot.

"There’s a pretty wide range from the Hawaiian plantation style which was influenced by the early sugar plantations, to more of the high rises in Ward — some are inspired by the waves of the ocean," said Hassler.

Architecture Month features a wide variety of events throughout October to showcase the different styles of architecture in Honolulu.

There will be walking tours through Chinatown and Kakaʻako, as well as design firm open houses and workshops. Many events highlight the importance of sustainable designs and buildings resilient to climate change.

This year's movie screening will feature "From Earth to Sky." The documentary follows seven indigenous architects in North America.

"It shows examples on how culture and the environment can inspire the spirit of architecture," explained Hassler.

The event was rescheduled from its usual April celebrations to coincide with World Architecture Day and U.N. World Habitat Day — both taking place on Oct. 3. Every event is open to the public.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
