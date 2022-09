Be wary of bikers when driving through Honolulu and windward Oʻahu this weekend.

Nearly 1000 bikers will be participating in the 39th Honolulu Century Ride on Sunday.

The 100 mile route starts at Kapiʻolani Park to Hawaiʻi Kai, and continues into Kailua and Kāneʻohe. Cyclists will turn around at Swanzy Beach Park in Kaʻaʻawa.

Event participants will begin biking at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, and continue through the evening.