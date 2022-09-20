Visitor restrictions loosen across Queen's Health System hospitals

The Queen’s Health System has loosened visitor restrictions for its hospitals across the state.

Visiting hours will be expanded at The Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl and Molokai General Hospital to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Queen's Medical Center West Oʻahu to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Queen's North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients will be allowed two visitors per day, but only one at a time. Each visitor is permitted one entry per day, and must stay with the patient at all times except when eating.

Visitors no longer have to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result. However, they must pass a temperature check and health screening prior to entry.

Face masks are still required inside the hospital.

Visitors must be 18 or older.

Visitors are not allowed for patients who are confirmed or under investigation for COVID-19.