Toilet paper shortage causes major clogging at public parks

It’s the end of a roll for Oʻahu parks’ toilet paper shortage.

The hygiene product company Veritiv secured a more steady supply of toilet paper for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

The toilet paper deficiency was caused by inflation and reduced materials resulting in supply chain issues. The parks department announced a toilet supply shortage in July.

Only 40% of its regular stock could be delivered at a time.

The lack of toilet paper forced park visitors to use materials other than toilet paper, creating an unmanageable amount of clogging.

The parks department requests public park bathroom users to throw any toilet paper alternatives into the trash.

Materials like paper towels do not break down in water like toilet paper.