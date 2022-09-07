Hawaiʻi Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

The founder of the Hawaiʻi chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plead guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, and the government will drop another dozen charges against him and an alleged accomplice — Nicholas DeCarlo.

Ochs, 34, was arrested in Hawaiʻi the day after the mob he was part of entered the Capitol following former President Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump. Ochs posted a photo of himself on Twitter inside the Capitol, grinning and smoking a cigarette.

Trump had urged the neofascist group to “stand back and stand by” when asked to condemn them by a moderator during a presidential debate in 2020.

The dropped charges will include theft, destruction of government property, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and conspiracy.

Ochs was the Republican Party’s candidate to represent Waikīkī in the state House of Representatives in the November 2020 election. Ochs lost to Democrat Adrian Tam after winning nearly 30% of the vote.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Friday.