Maui County seeks public input for kupuna and caregiver plans

The Maui County Office on Aging is seeking public input that will help guide future plans.

The feedback will be used to develop programs and services for seniors, people with disabilities and caregivers. The goal is to address the growing needs of seniors and caregivers through home and community-based services.

Officials are looking for Maui County residents who are at least 55 years old, or who are caregivers to seniors or adults with disabilities, to complete a survey by Dec. 1. All responses will remain anonymous.

Paper copies are available at senior clubs and senior housing, as well as online and by request.

For the online survey for seniors, click here. And for caregivers, click here.

To request a paper copy or for more information, call (808) 270-7349.