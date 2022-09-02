Hawaiʻi establishes sister library in Hiroshima, Japan

The Hawaiʻi State Library System now has a sister library in Japan.

Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige joined Japanese officials in signing a Sister-Library Agreement with the Hiroshima Prefectural Library.

The event was a part of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Sister State Agreement between Hawai‘i and Hiroshima Prefecture.

Amano-Ige gifted two children’s books to the Hiroshima Prefectural Library — “Leilani Blessed and Grateful” by ʻIolani School teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori, illustrated by Jamie Tablason; and “Snow Angel, Sand Angel” by author, poet and educator Lois-Ann Yamanaka, illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky.

The books include educational facts about Hawai‘i.

Amano-Ige said she hopes the books will encourage children and families to learn about Hawai‘i and visit one day.

Ige also planned to visit the Atomic Bomb Dome and lay a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green serves as acting governor until Ige returns to Hawaiʻi on Sept. 3.