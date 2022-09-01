Donate
New website provides centralized information on abortion access in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 1, 2022 at 6:04 AM HST
Supreme Court-Abortion-Medication
Allen G. Breed/AP
/
AP
Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Misoprostol is used for a number of purposes, including as the second step in a medication abortion. The abortion pill mifepristone is the primary drug used for medication abortion, by blocking a hormone needed for pregnancy to continue. Misoprostol is then used to cause cramping that empties the womb. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the federal right to abortion this summer. While that banned the procedure in many states, it remains legal in Hawaiʻi — but access continues to be an issue.

Now, the Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective has made an official guide to abortion access. It's a central source of information on reproductive health care.

The coalition includes legislators, health care providers, religious leaders and women’s rights advocates.

The website provides information ranging from legal support services to a list of clinics.

"Parts of District 5 like Ocean View lack access to running water, much less comprehensive abortion care services. It is imperative that we provide a roadmap for how to access reproductive care throughout Hawaiʻi, especially for the neighbor islands," said State Rep. Jeanne Kapela representing District 5 on Hawaiʻi Island.

"A majority of those seeking abortion care are young, socio-economically disadvantaged women of color. Many neighbor island communities, like my home, are stricken with financial distress and are missing the essential health infrastructure available in urban Honolulu," Kapela said.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
