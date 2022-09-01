New website provides centralized information on abortion access in Hawaiʻi

The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the federal right to abortion this summer. While that banned the procedure in many states, it remains legal in Hawaiʻi — but access continues to be an issue.

Now, the Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective has made an official guide to abortion access. It's a central source of information on reproductive health care.

The coalition includes legislators, health care providers, religious leaders and women’s rights advocates.

The website provides information ranging from legal support services to a list of clinics.

"Parts of District 5 like Ocean View lack access to running water, much less comprehensive abortion care services. It is imperative that we provide a roadmap for how to access reproductive care throughout Hawaiʻi, especially for the neighbor islands," said State Rep. Jeanne Kapela representing District 5 on Hawaiʻi Island.

"A majority of those seeking abortion care are young, socio-economically disadvantaged women of color. Many neighbor island communities, like my home, are stricken with financial distress and are missing the essential health infrastructure available in urban Honolulu," Kapela said.