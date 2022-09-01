Federal loans available for Kauaʻi small businesses impacted by drought

Small business owners on Kauaʻi are eligible for federal disaster loans to make up for economic losses caused by the drought that began in early August.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to small, non-farm businesses in Kauaʻi County that were directly impacted by the drought.

Businesses that depend on farmers and ranchers who have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the drought are also eligible for the loan.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million are available to qualifying small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private non-profit organizations of any size.

The loans are intended to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the drought disaster not occurred.

The deadline to apply is April 17, 2023.

More information is available online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.