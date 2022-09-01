Donate
Local News

Contaminants found in water samples at Oʻahu prison

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM HST
Waiawa Correctional Facility.jpeg
Courtesy
/
State of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety

The state Department of Health has detected low levels of two contaminants in water samples at the Waiawa Correctional Facility on Oʻahu.

The health department detected Tetrahydrofuran (THF) and 2-Butanone at amounts that exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regional screening levels.

Both are used in many common items from cellophane to glue.

The correctional facility operates on its own water system that is separate from other public water systems.

Water samples were collected throughout the facility, but the contaminants were only found at the entrance gate guard shack.

The health department will work with Waiawa Correctional Facility on follow-up testing.

It says the water system continues to be in full compliance with all federal and state standards for drinking water.

HPR News Staff
