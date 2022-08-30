Donate
Local News

Power outage closes Hawaiʻi State Capitol until repairs done

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM HST
hawaii_state_capitol.jpg
Casey Harlow / HPR
/

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol remains closed after a power outage over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said.

The cause is unknown.

The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors to restore power as soon as possible, officials said in a statement Monday.

Until the damaged equipment is repaired, the downtown Honolulu building will remain closed. Back-up generators are providing limited power.

The Legislature adjourned in May. The 2023 session starts in January.

Tags

Local News State LegislatureHawaii State Capitol
