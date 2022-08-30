Power outage closes Hawaiʻi State Capitol until repairs done

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol remains closed after a power outage over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said.

The cause is unknown.

The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors to restore power as soon as possible, officials said in a statement Monday.

Until the damaged equipment is repaired, the downtown Honolulu building will remain closed. Back-up generators are providing limited power.

The Legislature adjourned in May. The 2023 session starts in January.