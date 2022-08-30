Kāhi Mōhala facility to be acquired by Queen's Health System

The Queen’s Health System is acquiring Kāhi Mōhala mental hospital in ʻEwa Beach, Oʻahu. It's currently owned by Sutter Health, based in Northern California.

It's the only "free standing, not-for-profit" hospital-based residential program for behavioral health in the state.

Kāhi Mōhala has 88 beds and offers services for child and adolescent acute and residential care. It also offers partial hospitalization for adults.

The hospital is approximately 1 mile away from Queen’s Medical Center West Oʻahu.

The transition to Queen’s is scheduled to take place in December. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Queen’s said in a statement it intends to offer jobs to Kāhi Mōhala’s 250 employees.