Apple trains local solar panel company for future business opportunities

A local company has been selected to participate in Apple’s environmental solution class.

The Impact Accelerator program chose Honolulu-based renewable energy company Pro Circuit Solar, the parent company of PhotonWorks Engineering.

It is one of 16 Black, Hispanic and Indigenous-owned businesses in this year’s cohort.

Participating companies will receive customized training to succeed as an Apple supplier.

"So their goal is to be carbon neutral across their entire supply chain, not just them as a company. So that's a pretty ambitious goal and I'm here to do what I can to help them achieve that goal," said Paul Orem, CEO of Pro Circuit Solar.

The iPhone maker has a goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

Companies participating in the Impact Accelerator Program may work with Apple in the future to help the company reach its emission goals.

"I think part of the reason I was selected is because we have the same mission, although we're on a much smaller scale, but basically transitioning the world to renewable energy and leaving this planet a better place than we found it," Orem told HPR.

Pro Circuit Solar is the first Hawaiʻi-based company to participate in the three-month program.