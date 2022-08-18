EPA awards $350K to Hawaiʻi groups to further environmental justice

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $350,000 in grants to three Hawaiʻi projects advancing environmental justice.

One grant recipient is Trees for Honolulu’s Future. It will partner with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, local colleges and Smart Trees Pacific to collect data and conduct outreach on urban heat island effects on Oʻahu.

Na Moku Aupuni O Koʻolau Hui will use its grant on a community watershed monitoring and conservation project on Maui.

Kaunalewa will use grant money to improve the health and well-being of residents in Kekaha on Kauaʻi, which has been identified as a food desert.

The Environmental Justice Small Grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan and Congressional appropriations.