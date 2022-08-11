Donate
Social media model arrested on Big Island, accused of murder in Florida

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 11, 2022 at 8:54 AM HST
Law enforcement in Hawaiʻi on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Hawaiʻi County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupāhoehoe on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

She's being held at the East Hawaiʻi Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.

Her Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that she was in Hawaiʻi while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

