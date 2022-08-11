Donate
Aloha Petroleum sues insurer over lack of coverage against climate change lawsuits

Hawaii Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published August 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM HST
Gas Prices
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

Aloha Petroleum filed a complaint against National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh in U.S. District Court this week, alleging breach of contract.

The suit claims that National Union did not defend or indemnify Aloha Petroleum against two climate change lawsuits brought on by Honolulu and Maui counties in state court.

Aloha Petroleum says it was covered by National Union on four different policies during the 1980s. One such policy said the insurer would have the right and duty to defend any suit against Aloha Petroleum on account of bodily injury or property damage.

The gasoline company and other defendants face two separate climate change lawsuits — one from the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply filed in First Circuit Court, and a separate lawsuit from Maui County filed in Second Circuit Court.

The climate change lawsuits allege that fossil fuel products have contributed to global warming, and companies like Aloha Petroleum did not adequately warn the public of potential damaging effects. The lawsuit covers a period from 1965 to the present.

Aloha Petroleum says it has already spent $880,000 on legal defense and expects that number to rise.

Aloha Petroleum is asking the court that National Union defend the company in the climate change lawsuits, and pay fees and damages yet to be determined.

Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is a news editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
