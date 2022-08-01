Maui restaurant temporarily closed after cockroach infestation

Lahaina Fish Company on Maui received a red placard last week from the state Department of Health due to a cockroach infestation.

Roaches were sighted in a kitchen storage space and a downstairs bar area during a routine inspection.

During a previous investigation, officials found improper food protection from cross contamination and grease accumulation.

The restaurant must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up investigation and the infestation is resolved.

The restaurant is required to use professional pest control treatments and deep clean areas with food debris and grease buildup in order to reopen.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Aug. 1.