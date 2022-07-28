Former Makiki Community Library to be revamped as a community center

The former library building at Makiki District Park will be renovated to be a community center.

The Makiki Community Library has been closed since 2018.

The United Korean Association of Hawaiʻi will assist the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to fund and manage the community center.

The new community center will include:



Active recreational classes for seniors and youth, including martial arts, dance, and other cultural classes.

Passive recreational activities, including reading areas and classes.

Media library services, including computer services.

Club social activities focused on seniors and youth.

Development of cultural and community exhibitions in coordination with the community.

Coordination and scheduling of use of the community center for community meetings and gatherings.

Association President Bong Yong Park said the community center will be an everlasting resource for generations to come.

The announcement also coincides with the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaiʻi.

Development for the new community center begins Aug. 1.