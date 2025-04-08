Reel in a reservation for catch-and-release fishing at Hoʻomaluhia

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting eager keiki and their families to sink their hooks into some fish at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kāneʻohe beginning May 7.

The public can make free reservations starting April 23 for up to five participants of all ages to enjoy two hours of fishing at Loko Waimaluhia. Ongoing reservations will open at 5 p.m. two weeks ahead of available fishing periods.

The Catch and Release recreational fishing program is offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are non-transferable and must be made by an adult. Keiki under the age of 2 do not require a reservation.

If you miss your chance to make a reservation, a portion of the 100 fishing spots for each two-hour period will be open to accommodate walk-ins.

Participants can bring their own pole or rent one for free from the botanical garden staff. No barbed hooks or live bait is allowed.

“We are so excited to once again offer this amazing recreational and educational opportunity to our botanical garden visitors!” Honolulu Botanical Garden Director Joshlyn Sand said in a news release.

