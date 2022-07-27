Ukrainian doctors visit Hawaiʻi hospitals for pediatric rehabilitation training

Five medical professionals from Ukraine are training at the Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Honolulu this week.

The group is learning about best practices for the treatment and rehabilitation of war-induced trauma. It’s part of Open World, a professional exchange program between Eurasia and the U.S.

The training at Kapiʻolani focuses on rehabilitating children who experienced catastrophic injuries.

"We have different civilians. We have children, adults, teenagers. There’s patient with relation, with parents, without parents because a lot of children haven't parents because [they were] killed," said Dr. Kateryna Zinovieva, a rehabilitation physician from Ukraine.

"Now we have spinal cord injuries and brain injuries after war, after rocket attacks — both civilian people and military people," Zinovieva said.

The medical delegation also includes Dr. Olena Dolynna from the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia, Dr. Pavlyna Kosar from the Rivne Regional Hospital for War Veterans, physical therapist Daria Krapiva from City Clinical Hospital No. 4, and Iryna Zaslavets, the director of development at First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv.

The Ukrainian doctors will also tour Straub Medical Center to visit the only burn unit in the Pacific Region.