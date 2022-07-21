Former manager of Chinatown apartment files racial discrimination lawsuit

The former resident manager of Winston Hale in Honolulu’s Chinatown is suing Hawaiʻi Affordable Properties Incorporated for racial discrimination.

Anthony Beley is a Filipino man who has been working at the apartment complex since 2011.

The management of Winston Hale was transferred to Hawaiʻi Affordable Properties in the fall of 2020.

The new manager, who is white, demoted Beley to a laborer position and hired another white person to the position of resident manager, according to the lawsuit.

The court documents say Beley’s job performance was satisfactory and he was not given a reason for the decision.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in federal court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 12.