DOE launches pedestrian study for future Kīhei High School

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST
Kihei High School Render.jpg
Hawaiʻi Department of Education
/
Rendering of classroom building exteriors on future Kīhei High School campus.

The DOE launched a study examining alternative plans for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Piʻilani Highway to serve a future high school in Kīhei. The department is looking into options of a pedestrian bridge or a below-street level pedestrian crossing.

The department will seek input on the study's results and the criteria to be used in evaluating possible alternatives.

A community survey will be available next month, and the department says it will host an open house in September to seek additional feedback.

More information can be found at this website.

