DOE launches pedestrian study for future Kīhei High School

The DOE launched a study examining alternative plans for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Piʻilani Highway to serve a future high school in Kīhei. The department is looking into options of a pedestrian bridge or a below-street level pedestrian crossing.

The department will seek input on the study's results and the criteria to be used in evaluating possible alternatives.

A community survey will be available next month, and the department says it will host an open house in September to seek additional feedback.

