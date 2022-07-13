Kauaʻi health officials want input on COVID-19 response, emergency preparedness

The state Department of Health Kauaʻi District Health Office wants to know how residents feel about the islandʻs COVID-19 response and current emergency preparedness level.

The office last completed a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER, in April 2020.

The survey was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess the health needs of a community after a disaster. This will be Kauaʻi's fifth CASPER survey.

“The responses will help us understand the community’s perception of our COVID-19 response efforts over the past two years and build upon prior CASPER surveys,” Kauaʻi Deputy District Health Officer Lauren Guest said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the participation of Kaua‘i residents in this island-wide survey effort that enables the Kaua‘i District Health Office to meet our community’s needs before, during, and after a disaster.”

Teams will go door-to-door from July 26-29 to survey select households. Survey teams will include health department staff as well as Kauaʻi Medical Reserve Corps and the American Red Cross.

Members will carry identification cards and wear vests to identify themselves. They will also wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Participating households can also opt for a phone survey.

The survey will take about 10 minutes. Selected households will be asked about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, their perception of Kauaʻi's COVID-19 response efforts, their emergency preparedness supply levels and evacuation plans following a disaster.

The results of previous CASPER surveys can be found at the Kauaʻi District Health Office's website.