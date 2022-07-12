Donate
Hurricane Darby projected to weaken in Pacific before passing south of Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaii Public Radio
The Associated Press
Published July 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM HST
Hurricane Darby 071222.jpeg
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
/
Hurricane Darby was about 1,700 miles from Hilo on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022.

Hurricane Darby continued roaring across the open Pacific Ocean on Tuesday as a major storm, but it posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Darby had winds of 125 mph (205 kph) making it a Category 3 hurricane. It had weakened somewhat from peak winds of 140 mph (220 kph), but continued moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

The storm was located about 1,700 miles east of Hilo and was expected to fade to a tropical depression before nearing Hawaiian longitudes at the weekend.

Hurricane Darby is projected to pass south of the Big Island.

Hurricane Darby Cone Graphic.png
National Hurricane Center/NOAA/NWS
/
Hurricane Darby projection as of July 12, 2022.

Darby was relatively small, with hurricane-force winds extending outward only about 10 miles (20 kilometers) from the center.

As for weather on the ground in Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service said breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and rain favoring windward and mauka locations.

HPR News Staff
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
