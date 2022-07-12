Hurricane Darby projected to weaken in Pacific before passing south of Hawaiʻi Island

Hurricane Darby continued roaring across the open Pacific Ocean on Tuesday as a major storm, but it posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Darby had winds of 125 mph (205 kph) making it a Category 3 hurricane. It had weakened somewhat from peak winds of 140 mph (220 kph), but continued moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

The storm was located about 1,700 miles east of Hilo and was expected to fade to a tropical depression before nearing Hawaiian longitudes at the weekend.

Hurricane Darby is projected to pass south of the Big Island.

National Hurricane Center/NOAA/NWS / Hurricane Darby projection as of July 12, 2022.

Darby was relatively small, with hurricane-force winds extending outward only about 10 miles (20 kilometers) from the center.

As for weather on the ground in Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service said breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and rain favoring windward and mauka locations.